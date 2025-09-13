CHASING HEARTS: Big game from Jacob Chase gives Peachtree Academy second win of season

COVINGTON, Ga. - Peachtree Academy made it two in a row in the win column on Friday night, defeating Hearts Academy in a battle of the Panthers.

Despite the action taking place in a nine-on-nine format, the game was intense, with momentum swings and fundamental football taking center stage. In the end, it was junior running back Jacob Chase, who ran for nearly 200 yards along with a touchdown that led Peachtree to its second win of the season.

It took less than a minute for Peachtree to make the first impact play of the game, forcing a fumble on Hearts’ second possession. This paved the way for Peachtree to strike first with a quarterback keeper by Preston Witcher.

After a scoreless drive from Hearts, Peachtree was back on the offensive attack with a long run by Jacob Chase. But the hometown Hearts were unable to convert on 4th and goal.

Another unsuccessful offensive possession gave the ball back to Peachtree once more, which opened the way for a 45-yard rushing touchdown. Following a successful two-point conversion, Peachtree took a commanding 14-0 lead with 7:15 to go in the second quarter.

But the visiting Panthers struck back, finding the end zone with a touchdown pass from Micah Sockwell to Skylar Crawford to give Hearts its first score of the night.

Running the two-minute drill, Sockwell found pay dirt once more, this time to LaTrelle Hooper. The successful two-point conversion tied the game at 14-14.

The hometown Panthers attempted to answer with less than a minute to go. But it was Hooper who struck again, this time on defense with the interception to seal the first half.

Peachtree came out of the halftime break with an answer, thanks to a rushing touchdown from Levi Paul. A two-point conversion quarterback keeper by Witcher gave Peachtree the lead once more midway through the third quarter.

Hearts remained undeterred, driving back down the field to get the goal line. A defensive stand, however, ended the drive as Peachtree stopped the Hearts’ offense on the one-yard line.

Hearts would reclaim possession of the ball with 5:22 to go after an unsuccessful offensive drive by Peachtree. With the game in the balance, Sockwell’s pass would come up incomplete on their own 34-yard line.

With 3:09 to go, Peachtree took command of the game once again, this time with another Witcher quarterback keeper to give the hometown Panthers the 28-14 lead.

Hearts gave it one last gasp with another deep drive down the field. But the drive stalled out at the Peachtree 30-yard line with a turnover on downs, resulting in a Peachtree victory.

As the momentum keeps flowing for Peachtree, their next test will come against in-county rival Covington Academy (1-4) at home on Sept. 26. Peachtree Academy Head Coach Jim Eidson and company will hope to carry over the September momentum and exceed the .500 mark.

“It feels good [to win],” Eidson said. “We still have a lot of things to work on. We’re still a young team, and we teach the next play mentality, so that’s what we’re working on.”



