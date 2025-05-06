Panthers have success at GAPPS State meet

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. – Peachtree Academy’s Track & Field team delivered a strong performance at the GAPPS State Championship on Saturday, with athletes achieving personal records and earning multiple medals across various events.

Results from Panthers at the meet:

Braeden Baker – Set a personal record in the Triple Jump, finishing 8th and earning a medal.

Levi Paul – Achieved a personal record in Discus, securing 6th place and a medal.

Gabe Howard – Earned personal records in the Triple Jump (7th place, medal) and the 3200m run.

Ben Clements – Took 3rd place in the 800m (medal) and set personal records in both the 1600m and 3200m runs, finishing 4th with a medal.

Bethanne Mitchell – Placed 7th and medaled in the Discus.

Kaia Hammond, Gwynn Morgan, Jessica Eidson, and Naomi Occilien-Similien – Medaled with a personal record and 7th place finish in the 4x100m Relay.

Jessica Eidson – Captured 5th place and a medal in the Shot Put.

Naomi Occilien-Similien – Secured multiple medals, including a 3rd place finish in the 100m, 200m, and 300m Hurdles.

"We are incredibly proud of our athletes for their dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship," said Coach Howard. "They represented Peachtree Academy with heart, hustle, and true Panther spirit."