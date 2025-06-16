Bell pens NLI to join Toccoa Falls volleyball

COVINGTON, GA – Peachtree Academy’s Cora Bell officially signed her letter of intent on Friday, June 6 to play collegiate volleyball at Toccoa Falls College later this year.

Bell celebrated this milestone at Peachtree Academy surrounded by her family, coaches, teammates, and friends. As a dedicated athlete and standout leader both on and off the court, Cora Bell has been an integral part of the Panthers' volleyball program.

“Cora Bell’s commitment to excellence has always set her apart,” said Athletic Director Ken Van Ness. “She has poured her heart into this program, and we are incredibly proud to see her take this next step in her athletic and academic journey.”

Toccoa Falls College, a Christian liberal arts institution located in the foothills of northeast Georgia, will welcome Cora Bell as she joins the Screaming Eagles volleyball team in the 2025 season.