Peachtree Academy Girls Tennis Team wins GAPPS Region 3 Championship

Peachtree Academy's girls tennis team has secured the GAPPS Region 3 Championship.

Leading the way, Melody Wynn earned the title of GAPPS Region 3 Singles Champion, demonstrating exceptional skill and consistency throughout the competition. In doubles play, Josie Morgan and Olivia Ward captured the GAPPS Region 3 Doubles Championship, showcasing strong chemistry and strategic play on the court.

The team’s success reflects the dedication and hard work of all players, including Gwyn Morgan, Scarlett Fletcher, and Carys Hokkanen, under the leadership of Coach Ken Van Ness.

“This achievement is a testament to the commitment these student-athletes have shown all season,” Van Ness said. “They have represented Peachtree Academy with excellence, integrity, and sportsmanship.”