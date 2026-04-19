Peachtree Academy students put faith into action through Creation Care Initiative

Peachtree Academy continues its commitment to faith-based learning and service through its monthly Service Through Scripture initiative. For the month of April, students are focusing on the theme of Creation Care, inspired by Genesis 2:15, “Take care of it.”

As part of this initiative, Peachtree Academy’s 6th-grade students recently spent the morning serving on the Cricket Frog Trail, working to maintain and expand a flower garden located between West and Spring Streets.

Students participated in a variety of hands-on tasks, including spreading mulch, moving gravel to extend the garden, clearing small trees and brush, and installing a drainage pipe by digging a ditch and covering it with gravel. Their efforts not only enhanced the beauty of the trail but also contributed to the long-term sustainability of the space.

Through projects like this, students are learning the importance of stewardship and their responsibility to care for God’s creation. These real-world experiences reinforce Peachtree Academy’s mission to develop students who pursue excellence with honor while living out their faith in meaningful, impactful ways.

“Service Through Scripture is an essential part of our school culture,” said Terran Newman, head of school. “Our students are learning that caring for the environment is a direct reflection of their faith and their commitment to serving others.”

Peachtree Academy’s Service Through Scripture program continues to provide opportunities for students to grow spiritually while making a positive difference in their community.

For more information about Peachtree Academy, please visit www.peachtreeacademy.com or contact Jeanne Smith at 770-860-8900 ext. 1006.