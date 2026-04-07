Newton County Schools announces district Social Studies Fair winners

Newton County Schools has announced the winners of the district’s 7th Annual Social Studies Fair, an academic event that highlights student research and inquiry across a wide range of social studies disciplines. The district competition was held at Newton College & Career Academy and featured projects from students in grades three through 12.

The Social Studies Fair encourages students to explore real-world issues, analyze historical events and present their findings in creative and informative ways. Students selected topics across multiple fields of study, including history, geography, sociology, psychology, economics, political science and anthropology.

Participants conducted in-depth research on a topic of their choice and were evaluated on three major components: the written portion of their project, which included an abstract, bibliography, and source reflection worksheets; a visual display designed to effectively organize and communicate their research and findings; and an oral interview with judges.

Students who earned top honors at the district level will represent Newton County Schools at the regional Social Studies Fair, where they will compete against students from other school systems across the region.

In addition to earning first place in her category, Kaliyah Collier of Newton College & Career Academy was also awarded the prestigious Best in Fair Award, the highest honor presented at the district competition. The Best in Fair distinction recognizes the project that demonstrated the highest level of research, analysis, and overall excellence among all entries in the fair.

The following award-winning students are: [Name (School) award “project”]: