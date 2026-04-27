EPD issues Drought Response Level 1

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) declared a state-wide Drought Response Level 1 Monday due to dry weather impacts on water resources.

The Level 1 Drought Response requires notification of the public that Newton County is under drought conditions.

Residents are encouraged to check for leaks and repair them as needed, water only when necessary and to turn the tap off when not using it. Outdoor water use between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. is still

allowable at this time and remains unaffected by the Drought Response Level 1.

Officials from Newton County and EPD will continue to monitor environmental conditions and determine if an increase in the drought response level will be necessary in the future.

You can find more information on water conservation at https://epd.georgia.gov/watershed-protectionbranch/water-conservation



