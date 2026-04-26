Newton alum Nyland Green earns minicamp invite with Atlanta Falcons

Former Newton standout Nyland Green is getting his first professional football opportunity close to home.

Green inked a minicamp deal with the Atlanta Falcons following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, according to KRPC Houston’s Aaron Wilson. A minicamp invite is essentially a tryout that will allow Green to earn an opportunity to make the team’s 90-man preseason roster.



Green declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after a five-year college career. But the 6-foot-2, 185 pound defensive back ultimately went undrafted.



During his time at Newton High School, Green shined as a three-phase player. His work on offense, defense and special teams earned several All-State awards as well as the 2020 All-Cov News Most Valuable Player award.



Green committed to Georgia after his senior season, but he never really found his footing with the team after three seasons. He transferred to Purdue in 2024, totaling 23 tackles, two sacks and five pass breakups.



After one season at Purdue, Green transferred to the Sun Devils where his production dipped from 2024. However, he recorded a career-high seven tackles against Duke in the Sun Bowl.





