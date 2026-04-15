Newton County Special Olympics Celebrates 50th year with record numbers

In what was the 50th year for Newton County Special Olympics, a record number of athletes and volunteers took the field at Sharp Stadium.

Following the Parade of Athletes and the Opening Ceremonies at Legion Field, the event moved over to Sharp where over 550 athletes competed from March 30 to April 1.

When Special Olympics Coordinator Latrelle Cawthon first came into her role in 2012, the total number of athletes were 264. With more than double the numbers from 14 years ago, Cawthon was nothing but ecstatic with the turnout.

“This year’s Special Olympics turnout was nothing short of incredible,” Cawthon said. “We are so thankful for the overwhelming response and support from our community. It truly reminds us that we live in the best city.”

This year, athletes from Elementary, Middle, High and Masters Divisions came together to compete in a wide range of events.

During the event, athletes made stops across the field at Sharp Stadium to take on events such as the 50-yard dash, 100-yard dash, long jump and the softball throw. After each event, athletes would receive a medal before they went on to another competition.

“It was inspiring to see participants of all ages and abilities giving their best effort and supporting one another,” Cawthon said.

Cawthon noted that the event would not have been as succesful without a large group of sponsors and volunteers.

“The success of this event would not have been possible without the generosity and involvement of our community partners and volunteers,” Cawthon said. “BD [Becton Dickinson] served as a platinum sponsor at the $5000 level and brought 40 volunteers. All three high schools, along with George Walton Academy, provided student buddies. The Newton Education Foundation contributed $3,000 for medals. Covington Police Who Care donated $2,500, and the Knights of Columbus proudly served as our flag bearers.”

Holifield Farms, Berry’s Tree Farm, Covington Ford, Alcovy Shine Club, Newton County Water and Sewage Authority, Newton County 911, City of Covington Fire, National EMS, Newton County Animal Control and Newton County Miracle League also offered their support to this year’s Special Olympics.

While the sponsors helped maximize the event, Cawthon made sure to shine light on a smaller group of volunteers at the school level that did their part.

“Behind the scenes, this event takes months of planning by a dedicated 30-member management team who volunteer their time beyond their regular teaching responsibilities,” Cawthon said. “This event simply would not be possible without their commitment.”

This was not the first Special Olympics for Cawthon or Newton County, but she noted how the community support is always one of the shining parts of the week.

“Seeing so many people come together for this event is truly indescribable,” Cawthon said. “The level of community support is overwhelming in the best way, and it means everything to our athletes. This year was especially special—perfect weather, no injuries, and smiles all around. Honestly, we couldn’t have asked for a better year. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who made it possible.”