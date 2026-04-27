Sixth annual Drive, Chip and Putt tournament will be held on May 2

Local lawyers will host a charity golf tournament May 2 to raise money for scholarships for six area students.

The sixth annual Drive, Chip and Putt tournament in Covington will raise money for the Judge Horace J. Johnson, Jr. Beyond the Bar Scholarship.

Each year, the Beyond the Bar Foundation awards six scholarships to students from Newton, Rockdale and Walton Counties.

The foundation is a collaborative effort between the New Rock Legal Society, Newton County Bar Association, Rockdale County Bar Association, and Walton County Bar Association to help students further their education at an accredited college or technical school.

The scholarship honors Judge Horace J. Johnson, Jr. who passed away in July 2020. Judge Johnson, who served as a Superior Court Judge in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in Newton and Walton Counties for 18 years, was a champion of community service, specifically helping local youth.

The tournament starts at 10 a.m. May 2 at the Ashton Hills Golf Club in Covington. The tournament boasts prizes, including gift cards to local restaurants and other businesses.

FOX 5 Atlanta meteorologist Jonathan Stacey will serve as the event’s host.

“This is a fun event for everyone from first-time golfers to skilled players,” said David Boyle, who serves on the foundation’s board. “But most importantly, the money raised at this event goes to better the future of some of our local teens.”

To register for the tournament or donate, visit: www.johnsonbtb.com.