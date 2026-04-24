Redskins rise to the occasion, win first round matchups at home

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle fans were treated to a pair of playoff wins on Thursday as the school’s soccer teams moved on with victories over Fitzgerald and Berrien.

The Lady Redskins took the field first and fought back from an early 0-1 deficit to win 4-1. Kambrie Morrow delivered a pair of goals in the win.

When it came time for the boys’ game, the ‘Skins erupted for six goals in the final 40 minutes to put an end to the Rebels’ season.

Through the first five minutes of action between the Lady Redskins and Lady Hurricanes, Social Circle dominated with possession.

However, a lapse from the ‘Skins back line ended with a Fitzgerald lead. A Lady Hurricane’s striker got past the last line of defense and moved around Gentrie Mobley before the ball found its way into the back of the net.

Fitzgerald held a 1-0 lead, but it only lasted seconds.

Not too long after the goal, Kambrie Morrow found herself in a spot to deliver the equalizer. Morrow moved into the box and beat the keeper for a quick strike to tie the game.

While the Lady Hurricanes got on the board first, head coach Heather Richardson was more than happy to see her team stand tall on defense for the remainder of the action.

In Richardson’s eyes, it was a reflection of the team’s defensive efforts in the back-half of the season.

“They did very well,” Richardson said. “My defense is solid. My goalie is solid. I don't know the stats but we didn't have a ton of goals scored on us in region play this year — I am super proud of them.”

After a long back-and-forth for most of the half, the ‘Skins broke it open in the span of eight minutes.

At the 24-minute mark, a corner kick found its way into the box and right in front of goal. As the ball rolled toward the keeper, countless Social Circle and Fitzgerald players crashed the box in hopes of making a play.

With over 10 players crammed in front of goal with the ball still on the ground, Aubrey Spruell was the one to make the play as the senior delivered a short strike.

In what proved to be a hectic 10 seconds in front of goal, Richardson was just happy to see her team finish the opportunity.

“I was like, ‘Good gracious, somebody better kick that in,’” Richardson joked. “It was a corner kick that just went haywire in the middle. We needed to be on the end of that.”

Four minutes later, a shot from Kara Taylor was saved by the Fitzgerald keeper. However Jada Forgay raced in to score off the re-direct.

After another four minutes, Morrow netted her brace in what proved to be the final goal of the match.

Morrow sprinted past the Fitzgerald back line and beat the keeper in a one-on-one as the Social Circle lead shot up to 4-1.

Both teams had chances across the final 40 minutes of play, but the 4-1 advantage stood until the final whistle.

With the victory, the Lady Redskins moved on to the Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive season.

While the girls’ game featured a climatic first half and slow second half, the boys’ game proved to be the complete opposite.

Social Circle dominated possession over Berrian through the first 20 minutes, but it took a while for the ‘Skins to finally break through.

When the 27th minute rolled around, Cohen Chambers delivered.

Social Circle's boys soccer team defeated Berrien 7-2 with the help of six goals in the second half. - photo by Cassie Jones | The Covington News



A corner kick from Bryce Murphy soared into the box and to Chambers, who placed a header across the keeper for the first goal of the match.

However, the momentum was short lived as Berrien’s Greysen Strickland hit a low line drive past Tristan Hall in goal.

Murphy and Gage Wilkerson had chances to put the ‘Skins ahead late in the half, but the Rebels’ defense stood tall to keep the game tied.

After a short break for halftime, Social Circle wasted no time when the teams returned to the field. One minute into the half, Nolan Clark put the Redskins ahead.

Clark’s goal was the first of many for Social Circle in the second half, and head coach Jacob Baxley shed light on what changed at halftime.

“I think we just needed to settle in a little bit,” Baxley said. “Our emotions were a little high — maybe a little too nervous in the first half. They were playing well in the first half, but we just struggled to make those connections on the offensive side. In the second half, they did.”

Six minutes after Clark’s go-ahead score, Carson Lowe crashed the box and scored from close range to make it a 3-1 lead.

One minute later, Murphy delivered another quality corner kick. This time, Cyprus Salers was on the receiving end as the sophomore headed the ball into the back of the net over multiple Berrien defenders.

After a pair of assists, Murphy had his moment at the 22-minute mark. Murphy raced into the box and scored off a re-direct from the Rebels’ keeper.

Strickland netted a brace midway through the half, but two more goals from Social Circle put the game out of reach.

With just over 10 minutes left in the match, Clark and Carson Leigh scored goals to cap a 7-2 first round victory.

The victory ended a string of first round losses for the Social Circle boys’ team that dated back to the 2021-22 season.

With a Sweet 16 berth in his first year as the team’s head coach, Baxley shared how important the moment was for the program.

“It is super special,” Baxley said. “These guys earned it, they've worked so hard this year. Winning a playoff game is something special, but it is also no surprise. These guys are a heck of a team we have here. They've earned it and they deserve it.”

What’s next

The Lady Redskins will remain at home to host the Armuchee Indians on Tuesday, April 28. After hosting the first round, the Social Circle boys’ team will take the trip to Macon for the Sweet 16 to take on the Academy for Classical Education(ACE Charter) on Wednesday, April 29.