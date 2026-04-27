Man convicted for throwing salt in victim’s eyes during child swap

NEWTON COUNTY — A man accused of a salt-filled outrage during a child custody exchange was convicted in Newton County court.

Demitrius Laquinn Howard was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, April 22 on three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty in the third degree.

According to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, Howard reportedly threw salt in the victim’s eyes during a child custody exchange in a local church parking lot. He then reportedly pulled out a firearm and shot in her direction. The incident happened in March 2022.

Howard remains in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

Several other cases were settled within the last month.

Tyler Rochon Porter was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Porter is set to be sentenced at a later date, and remains in custody.

Jack Eric Law, Jr. was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony obstruction of an officer and hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Law remains in custody and is set for a sentencing in early May.

Anthony Rodriguez Foster was sentenced to one year in the Newton County Jail on charges of family violence battery and criminal trespass.

Lastly, Ladrika Suntee Hughes was sentenced with one year of probation with “numerous special conditions” for false report of a crime.