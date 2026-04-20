STRICKLAND: Our Final Week Under the Gold Dome

The 2026 Legislative Session has officially come to a close, and while our work under the Gold Dome has concluded for the year, my work on your behalf continues. I now look forward to bringing that same focus and commitment back home to the 42nd Senate District, where it matters most.

At the heart of this session was the passage of a balanced, responsible budget. The Fiscal Year 2027 budget reflects what Georgians expect: discipline and support for their families. Because we’ve protected your tax dollars and planned wisely, we were able to invest where it truly matters.

We also confronted a hard truth this session. Too many of our children are falling behind in the classroom. When only about a quarter of students are reading on grade level, doing nothing is not an option. That’s why we made a serious $70 million investment to place literacy coaches in every K-3 school and passed the Georgia Early Literacy Act of 2026.These measures will help identify struggling readers earlier, provide targeted support and ensure students are better prepared for long-term success. This is not only an investment in education, but also in Georgia’s future workforce and overall economic strength.

This year, we also took meaningful steps to provide long-term property tax relief for Georgia homeowners. Under legislation passed by the General Assembly, local governments must now cap annual reassessment increases at no more than 3% or the rate of inflation, bringing predictability and protection for families facing rising home values. In addition, counties and cities now have new tools, pending voter approval, to significantly reduce or even eliminate property taxes through local sales tax options like the Floating Local Option Sales Tax (FLOST) and the Local Homestead Option Sales Tax (LHOST). These measures could save you and your family hundreds of dollars as soon as this year, with even greater relief in the years ahead. In many communities, homeowners could see their property tax bills cut in half or, in some cases, eliminated entirely, while ensuring that growth and investment remain balanced and sustainable.

We took another step to help you keep more money in your pocket by passing House Bill 463, which will gradually reduce the state income tax rate while increasing the standard deduction to $18,000 for individuals and $36,000 for families over the next several years. By lowering the tax burden and allowing more income to remain tax-free, this legislation provides meaningful relief as many Georgians continue to feel the strain of rising gas and grocery prices.

At its core, this effort reflects a guiding principle: your tax dollars should be used wisely and returned to you whenever possible. That approach has guided our work throughout the session—reducing costs where we can, investing where it matters and ensuring government operates more efficiently for those we serve.

I am also proud to share several meaningful pieces of legislation I sponsored or carried this session that strengthen our legal system and support public safety, all of which have now passed both chambers and are on their way to the Governor’s desk:

Senate Bill 207 establishes new standards and procedures for granting professional and business licenses to individuals with criminal records, overhauling how licensing boards evaluate these applicants. The bill ensures that past offenses are directly relevant to the profession in question. Ultimately, this measure helps individuals successfully reenter the workforce, contribute to our economy and support their families.

House Resolution 251 proposes an amendment to the Georgia Constitution requiring all probate judges to be elected in nonpartisan elections. This reform helps guarantee that these judicial positions remain focused on fairness and public service rather than political affiliation.

House Bill 350 updates Georgia’s safe haven law by allowing ambulance services to take custody of newborns, authorizing the use of newborn safety devices, and ensuring infants are quickly transported to a medical facility. These changes expand safe options for neglected children across the state.

My colleagues and I passed Senate Bill 402, which supports children with autism in foster care. Additionally, I sponsored Senate Resolution 1107, recognizing April as Autism Awareness Month and April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day. Together, these efforts reflect our commitment to a community that often faces unique challenges and deserves greater resources.

Although the legislative session has come to a close, it also marks my final session representing Senate District 42. While I will continue serving you until the General Assembly convenes next, I am especially grateful for the opportunity to spend these remaining months working on your behalf.

It is an honor to serve you and your family, and I look forward to seeing you back home in the district. Thank you for your support every step of the way.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached by phone at (404) 656-0508 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.