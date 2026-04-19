NCS students earn Regional Honors and State Recognition at Georgia Student Technology Competition

Students from Newton County Schools earned top honors at the regional level of the Georgia Student Technology Competition, with one team advancing to the state competition and earning 3rd place in the State of Georgia for Video Production.

Calvin Thomas and Amelia Sigrah, students at Alcovy High School and Newton College & Career Academy, placed first at the regional competition in Video Production (11th–12th grade division) and advanced to the state competition where they earned third place statewide. Their project demonstrated advanced storytelling, technical editing skills, and creative digital media production.

Students across the district also earned strong regional placements in multiple technology categories.

At Live Oak Elementary School:

• Kamryn Duret – 2nd Place, 3D Modeling (5th–6th grade)

• Jayce Hardge – 2nd Place, Digital Photo Production (5th–6th grade)

• Harmony Fox – 2nd Place, Graphic Design (5th–6th grade)

• Layla Johnson – 3rd Place, Graphic Design (5th–6th grade)

Additional regional recognitions included:

• Rudra Talati, Newton County STEAM Academy – 2nd Place, 3D Modeling (3rd–4th grade)

• Adelaide Blackmon, Rocky Plains Elementary School – 3rd Place, 3D Modeling (5th–6th grade)

The Georgia Student Technology Competition highlights student innovation in areas such as video production, graphic design, digital photography, and 3D modeling, encouraging students to apply creativity, communication, and technology skills to authentic digital media projects.

Student participation in competitions like GASTC directly supports the district’s FY ’26 organizational priorities. Through technology-rich learning experiences, students strengthen literacy and communication skills while engaging in rigorous, project-based learning that supports Priority I: Advancing Academics, School Improvement, and Student Supports. These opportunities also foster creativity, collaboration, and community pride, aligning with Priority III: Advancing Culture & Engagement.

Additionally, competitions focused on digital media and emerging technologies help expand pathways that prepare students for careers in creative industries, media production, and technology-related fields. These experiences align with Priority IV: Advancing Innovation & Organizational Stability by strengthening programs that support workforce readiness and innovation across Newton County Schools.

“I am incredibly proud of our students participating in the Georgia Student Technology Competition,” said Dr. Jennifer Williams, Newton County Schools Director of Instructional Technology and Media Services. “Their creativity, innovation, and problem-solving reflect the future of learning, and we remain committed to ensuring every student has meaningful opportunities to create, design, and express their ideas through technology.”