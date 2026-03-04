Obituary: James Robert Bertram

James Robert Bertram, age 77, of Covington, Georgia, went to be with his Lord on November 21, 2025, surrounded by his family. He faced a long journey with cancer for more than a decade, meeting it with steadfast courage, strength, and grace.

Born in Maysville, Kentucky, March 20, 1948, to Aileen Lawson Bertram and John Foreman Bertram Jr., Bob grew up along the banks of the Ohio River in Vanceburg, Kentucky. He was proud of his Kentucky heritage. Bob graduated from Lewis County High School in 1966 and served in the United States Air Force Reserves, receiving an honorable discharge. He earned a degree in political science from Eastern Kentucky University in 1971. Bob enjoyed a successful 30-year career in marketing and business management before being appointed North Georgia Site Director for Troy State University. While there, he earned his master’s degree in 2008. Bob always had a remarkable ability to bring stories to life, and inspired numerous students with his love of history. He was widely respected for his strong, encouraging leadership and his unwavering dedication to motivating both staff and students.

Bob was a gentleman in every sense of the word. Known for his kind heart, quick wit, and trademark smile, to know Bob was to love him. He put the Lord first and genuinely cared for others. A natural leader and devoted family man, his wife and children adored him. He cherished time spent with family, especially times shared with his brother, sister, and their families. Bob was respected by his community and was a steady presence who brought people together with ease. He had a wide range of interests. He loved University of Georgia football, University of Kentucky basketball, horse racing, music, and dancing. He enjoyed spending time on the golf course winning and losing quarters with his friends. Bob was a “Soul Man”, a smooth dancer and a particular fan of James Brown.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, John Foreman Bertram Jr.; his mother, Aileen Bertram Dye; and his brother, John Foreman Bertram III. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Laura, his daughter, Charlotte Bertram Lancaster (Micah Lancaster) of Saint Simons Island, Georgia; and his son, James Nathan Bertram of Greensboro, Georgia. He is also survived by his grandchildren: John Bertram and Elizabeth Catherine Lancaster of Saint Simons Island, Georgia, and Georgia Grace Bertram of Covington, Georgia; his sister, Beverly Thomas Trautz (Ed Trautz) of Brunswick, Georgia, and his sister- in- law, Maxine Rithmire (John Foreman Bertram III) of Monroe, Georgia, along with his beloved nieces and their families.

A memorial service is planned at his church, Eastridge Community Church, 863 GA-142 in Covington, GA. on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. Bob had a servant’s heart; he loved Eastridge ministries. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Bob, he would be glad to have it given to Eastridge in lieu of flower