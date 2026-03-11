Gavin Gorham signs to play football at LaGrange College

After a career-best year as a senior, Eastside’s Gavin Gorham is officially going to LaGrange College.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound offensive lineman put pen to paper in the Eastside media center on Thursday as he finalized his move to the college level.

When it was all said and done, Gorham was happy to know the process was over and his move was official.

“It’s a lot of stress taken out, I don't have to worry about where my next home is,” Gorham said. “It’s exciting and it feels good to know you have a place to go after you're done playing.”

For Gorham, there were many factors that came into play when he went through the recruiting process.

“For me, it was kind of how the program works,” Gorham said. “[Also] how far from home because of my parents. The campus, graduation and if they have [the classes] I want to take.”

After he spent time on campus and with the staff, the senior lineman knew it was the right place to be.

“It felt like home,” Gorham said.

During his final season with the Eagles, Gorham was named as the Region 8-AAAA Offensive Lineman of the Year. Gorham served as the leader for an Eagles line that helped the team rush for over 2,000 yards in 2025.

As a junior, Gotham was named to the First Team All-Region.

Before he gets set to take his talents to LaGrange, Gorham shed light on what kind of player will suit up for the Panthers in the fall.

“The best one they can get.”