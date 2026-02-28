Obituary: Jean Irene Jordan

Mrs. Jean Irene Jordan of Jasper County passed away on February 17, 2026, at the age of 96. Mrs. Jordan was originally from Enfield England where she met her future husband, Joseph Jordan while he was serving in the United States Navy during WWII. Mrs. Jordan was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She always thought of others before herself. Mrs. Jordan enjoyed sharing stories about her time in England. She also enjoyed reading and talking to people, and never met a stranger. Mrs. Jordan served as a bailiff with Jasper County and enjoyed spending time with the deputies of the Jasper County Sherrif’s Department.

Mrs. Jordan is preceded in death by her parents from England, her husband Joseph C. Jordan, her son Joseph L. Jordan, her daughter Maureen Richardson, and her brother Richard Lloyd. She is survived by her sisters Maureen Rider and Margaret Tebby, both from England; her daughter-in-law Gloria Jordan; her grandchildren Kimberly Brewer, Jodie and Dennis Volkart, Jordan Richardson and wife, Laura Sartin; and Malcom Archer Richardson; five great-grandchildren, and several close family friends.

Mrs. Jordan will be greatly missed. Her family would like to thank Abbey Hospice for their care, compassion, and support that was provided for Mrs. Jordan and her family during her final days. Her family and close friends will hold a private memorial service to honor and remember Mrs. Jordan and her legacy.