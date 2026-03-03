By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Black History Month concludes with annual downtown parade
On Saturday, Feb. 28, Newton County Historical Committee on Black History Preservation presented its annual Black History Month parade. The parade started at Legion Field and traveled all the way through the Square. - photo by Michael Bandoo
Newton County closed out the 100th year of Black History Month in a big way. On Saturday, Feb. 28, the people of Newton County converged in Covington to spend the final day of Black History Month marching jubilantly in the streets.