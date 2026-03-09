LETTER: Some thoughts about the Salem Campground story

Dear Editor,

I read with special interest the article about Salem Campground being placed on the list of Places in Peril (3/4/25). Several years ago, Sam Ramsey called me to discuss getting Salem Campground listed with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs as a protected resource.

I was a member of the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission (NEGRC), representing Newton County’s municipalities, and Sam asked me to nominate his beloved Salem Campground as a Regionally Important Resource. I assured him that I would work toward that goal.

The nomination process began with a presentation before the Government Services Committee. The Committee approved the nomination and it was sent to the NEGRC for approval. The Commission approved the nomination and a resolution was sent to the Department of Community Affairs where it was accepted and Salem Campground was approved as a Regionally Important Resource.

I called Sam and told him the good news and, of course, he was elated that a place that he loved had received an additional layer of protection. Designation as a Regionally Important Resource requires examination and consideration before approval of any development that may adversely affect the resource .

Protection of historical sites is important and those carrying on Sam’s work at Sakem Campground are to be commended and supported.

Jerry Roseberry Oxford