STRICKLAND: Crossover Week Under the Gold Dome

We have officially reached Crossover Day, the deadline for Senate bills to move to the House in order to remain eligible for consideration this year. Now the process begins again in the House, where lawmakers will carefully review, debate and vote on these proposals before they can move forward.

One of the greatest threats to the American Dream today is the rising cost of housing. Across Georgia, families are finding it harder than ever to purchase a home. In metro Atlanta alone, institutional investors now own roughly one-quarter of all rental properties. Large corporations are buying up single-family homes at a rapid pace, leaving hardworking Georgians competing with Wall Street firms just to purchase a place to live.

The consequences are real. The average age of someone entering a 30-year mortgage has climbed to 41 years old. That means many Georgians will struggle to retire at 65. It also means couples are delaying starting families or considering leaving our state in search of more affordable housing. If we are serious about making Georgia more affordable, we must address this issue head-on.

Senate Bill 463 takes an important step in that direction. This legislation would prevent large corporations from owning more than 500 single-family residential properties in Georgia and would prohibit foreign companies from owning single-family residential rental homes altogether. The goal is simple: ensure that the homes in our communities remain available to Georgia families, not large investment firms. Homeownership is a cornerstone of the American Dream, and we cannot allow Wall Street to push hardworking families out of the housing market.

I’m pleased to report that two of my bills focused on strengthening the clarity and fairness of our laws have passed the Senate. Senate Bill 572 would establish clearer guidelines on self-defense, helping ensure citizens have stronger legal protection when responding to an immediate threat.

Senate Bill 482 is also an important step toward protecting people from having their booking photos misused. For too long, certain companies have taken advantage of Georgia’s open records system by collecting mugshots and posting them online for profit. In the age of social media, a single booking photo can spread across the internet within minutes, often without any context about the case or its outcome. For many individuals, the consequences of that exposure can be long-lasting and nearly impossible to undo. This bill would require anyone requesting a booking photo or law enforcement video to provide their name, submit a notarized statement, and make the request in person. These guardrails help protect Georgians from exploitation while maintaining the transparency people expect from our public records system.

Two more of my bills also advanced through the Senate and will strengthen public safety and accountability. Senate Bill 547 would make pimping and pandering felony offenses, ensuring those who exploit others are held accountable and removed from our streets.

In a similar effort to improve safety on our roadways, Senate Bill 569 would allow certain towing vehicles to be equipped with emergency lights. This change would improve roadside visibility and help protect drivers, tow operators, and first responders during accidents. It would also help tow operators reach crash scenes more safely and efficiently, even in heavy traffic.

With Crossover Day behind us, the Senate will begin reviewing House legislation and voting on bills that may soon head to the Governor’s desk. As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns or ideas as the session continues. It is an honor to serve you.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached by phone at (404) 656-0508 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.