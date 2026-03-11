Peachtree Academy student earns top honors at GAPPS Literary Competition

COVINGTON, Ga. — Peachtree Academy is recognizing student Mia David for her performance at the GAPPS Literary Competition, where she earned 3rd place in both Female Solo and Dramatic Interpretation.

The GAPPS Literary Competition brings together students from schools across the state to showcase their skills in reading, performance and literary interpretation. Participants demonstrate their ability to bring literature to life through expression, creativity and storytelling as they compete with talented peers.

David represented Peachtree Academy, delivering impressive performances in both categories. Her dedication, preparation and strong stage presence helped her stand out in a competitive field of students.

“We are incredibly proud of Mia and the way she represented our school,” said school representatives. “Her hard work, talent, and commitment to excellence reflect the spirit of Peachtree Academy.”

Peachtree Academy celebrates David’s achievement and looks forward to seeing her continued success in academics and the arts.