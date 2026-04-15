Covington Lions Club awards annual scholarships

The Covington Lions Club awarded its annual scholarships to local students during a recent club meeting, continuing a long-standing tradition of supporting education and community leadership.

The Lions Club presented scholarships to two students from each of the Newton County Schools’ high schools. All scholarship recipients were present at the meeting on March 26, along with Superintendent Dr. Duke Dradley and Teacher of the Year Serrita Carr.

Awardees included: Elle-Ann Burton and Brylie Lewis from Alcovy High School; Ryan Bell and Katheryn Wilber from Eastside High School; and Asia Lanham and Nia Mickens-Mills from Newton High School.

Each student was selected based on their demonstrated merit, their high academic standing, and their letters of recommendation from teachers.

Family members, Lions Club members, and guests joined in celebrating the students as each recipient was acknowledged individually. Each student also had the opportunity to share with the crowd their post-graduation plans.

“These students represent the best of our community,” said Hosanna Fletcher, Chairman of the Covington Lions Club Scholarship Committee. “We are honored to support their educational goals and to recognize the hard work they have put into their futures.”

The Covington Lions Club has a long history of investing in local youth and education. The annual scholarship program reflects the club’s mission to serve the community and make a positive, lasting impact on future generations. These scholarships are funded through the Covington Lions Club’s ongoing fundraising efforts and community support initiatives.

For more information about the Covington Lions Club, its scholarship program, or upcoming service projects, please refer to their website at www.covingtongalions.org.