NCFS, partners install 172 smoke alarms countywide

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Saturday, May 11, the Newton County Fire Service, Covington Fire Department, American Red Cross, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office joined forces for a Smoke Alarm Blitz in the Settlers Grove subdivision in Covington, Georgia. The collaborative community safety initiative resulted in the installation of 172 smoke alarms across 45 homes, directly increasing the safety of 146 residents.

The Smoke Alarm Blitz is a coordinated, door-to-door program designed to ensure that every household has working smoke alarms — one of the most effective tools available for saving lives in the event of a residential fire. Volunteers and first responders from all four partner agencies canvassed the neighborhood, visiting homes, testing existing alarms, and installing new devices free of charge.

“In the event of a fire, residents may have just two minutes to escape. That is why we are so proud to partner with the Red Cross to bring this important resource to the families of

Settlers Grove because early notification of a fire saves lives,” said James Franklin, Fire Safety Educator for Newton County Fire Service.

The American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which supports blitz events such as this one nationwide, estimates that working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a reported home fire in half. By installing 172 alarms in a single day, this partnership took a significant step toward reducing fire-related fatalities and injuries in Newton County.