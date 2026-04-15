Shelby Shines On accepting scholarship applicants until April 24

The Shelby Shines On Foundation, Inc. is honored to award a $500 scholarship to one outstanding graduating senior at Covington Academy and each Newton County public high school.

This scholarship celebrates students who carry Shelby’s legacy forward through kindness, inclusion, and a genuine love for their community. We’re looking for seniors who don’t just talk about inclusion, they live it, the ones building real friendships and showing up for peers of all abilities every single day.

Know someone who shines like that? Send them our way.

Applications are open now at ShelbyShinesOn.org and must be submitted by April 24. Let’s make sure every bright light in Newton County gets the chance to be seen.