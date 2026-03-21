Obituary: Howard Wallace Potts

Howard Wallace Potts was born October 5, 1932. He passed away peacefully in his home on March 12, 2026.

Wallace was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a proud graduate of the University of Georgia. He worked 32 years for the Boy Scouts of America and retired as the Area Director for North Carolina and part of Virginia.

Wallace is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 19 years; his daughter Jackie Johnson (Kevin); his son Steven Potts (Corbie); son Adam Virgilio (Anne); daughter Jennifer Dowdy (Kipp); and grandchildren Meredith Potts, Hannah Potts, Brantley Virgilio, Reece Virgilio, Trevor Virgilio and Katelyn Dowdy; and his sister Glenda Capes Burleson; several nieces and nephews.

Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Buford Potts and Geneva Lunsford Potts; and his loving wife of 40 years, Evelyn Thompson Potts.

A remembrance and celebration of his life will be held on Saturday March 28, 2026 at 1:00 at the Walnut Grove Methodist Church, 915 Church Way, Loganville, Georgia.