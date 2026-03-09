LETTER: An open letter to Mike Collins

Mr. Collins,

My wife and I have lived in Social Circle for well over 30 years. We love the small town feel. I am all for growth, and the development around the town has brought new jobs and housing but still keeps the small town feel.

This DHS ICE takeover of our little town is egregious and should be stopped. It will destroy our town and turn it into just another Flashpoint eventually leaving us like a cratered hole in the ground.

Our senators are doing the right thing by trying to actively stop this invasion. You, on the other hand, appear to be continuing to cede any and all legislative power to the executive branch by saying there is a way to work through this and make it work for everyone. There is no way whatsoever to make this 'Good for our town'.

You are in congress to represent us, and you are failing spectacularly in all of our eyes. You will never get a single vote in your bid for a Senate seat from ANYONE in this area if you let this tragedy happen to us!

Are you going to help change our slogan from "Georgia's Greatest Little Town" to "Georgia's Greatest Flashpoint", or are you going to do right by us and save our town?

Chuck Rawlins