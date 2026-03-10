By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
County-area players earn All-Region honors for 2025-26 season
Alcovy's Mekhi Hamlin(far left), Eastside's Jarilix Rivera-Villanrini(middle-left), Newton's Zoey Jackson(middle-right) and Social Circle's Braylon Dennis(far right) all earned All-Region honors for the 2025-26 season. - photo by Covington News/File Photo


With the basketball season officially over for county-area teams, numerous athletes ended their seasons with All-Region honors.

In total, 15 individuals were recognized for their achievements in the 2025-26 season.


Alcovy Tigers — Region 8-AAAAA


  • Mekhi Hamlin — First Team All-Region
  • Milani Baughns — First Team All-Region


Eastside Eagles — Region 8-AAAA


  • Christian Gatewood — All-Region
  • Josiah Johnson — All-Region
  • Ari Carter — All-Region
  • Kamryn Davis — All-Region
  • Jarilix Rivera-Villarini — All-Region


Newton Rams — Region 4-AAAAAA


  • Cayden Young — Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Second Team All-Region
  • Jared White — First Team All-Region
  • TJ Sands — All-Defensive Team
  • Kingston Clahar — Honorable Mention
  • Jawan Bailey — Region Coach of the Year
  • London Smith — First Team All-Region
  • Mya Perry — First Team All-Region
  • Kandice Shepard — Second Team All-Region
  • Skylar Levell — All-Defensive Team
  • Zoey Jackson — All-Defensive Team
  • Jazmin Maddox — Honorable Mention


Social Circle — Region 4A-Division I


  • Le’Son Nelson — First Team All-Region
  • Damien Pehlps — All-Defensive Team
  • Braylon Dennis — Honorable Mention
  • Keanu Crump — Honorable Mention
  • Brielle Price — Second Team All-Region
  • Kara Taylor — All-Defensive Team, Second Team All-Region
  • Jermeria Cost — Honorable Mention