County-area players earn All-Region honors for 2025-26 season





With the basketball season officially over for county-area teams, numerous athletes ended their seasons with All-Region honors.

In total, 15 individuals were recognized for their achievements in the 2025-26 season.

Alcovy Tigers — Region 8-AAAAA

Mekhi Hamlin — First Team All-Region



Milani Baughns — First Team All-Region



Eastside Eagles — Region 8-AAAA

Christian Gatewood — All-Region



Josiah Johnson — All-Region



Ari Carter — All-Region



Kamryn Davis — All-Region



Jarilix Rivera-Villarini — All-Region



Newton Rams — Region 4-AAAAAA

Cayden Young — Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Second Team All-Region



Jared White — First Team All-Region



TJ Sands — All-Defensive Team



Kingston Clahar — Honorable Mention



Jawan Bailey — Region Coach of the Year



London Smith — First Team All-Region



Mya Perry — First Team All-Region



Kandice Shepard — Second Team All-Region



Skylar Levell — All-Defensive Team



Zoey Jackson — All-Defensive Team



Jazmin Maddox — Honorable Mention



Social Circle — Region 4A-Division I