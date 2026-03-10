County-area players earn All-Region honors for 2025-26 season

With the basketball season officially over for county-area teams, numerous athletes ended their seasons with All-Region honors.
In total, 15 individuals were recognized for their achievements in the 2025-26 season.
Alcovy Tigers — Region 8-AAAAA
- Mekhi Hamlin — First Team All-Region
- Milani Baughns — First Team All-Region
Eastside Eagles — Region 8-AAAA
- Christian Gatewood — All-Region
- Josiah Johnson — All-Region
- Ari Carter — All-Region
- Kamryn Davis — All-Region
- Jarilix Rivera-Villarini — All-Region
Newton Rams — Region 4-AAAAAA
- Cayden Young — Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Second Team All-Region
- Jared White — First Team All-Region
- TJ Sands — All-Defensive Team
- Kingston Clahar — Honorable Mention
- Jawan Bailey — Region Coach of the Year
- London Smith — First Team All-Region
- Mya Perry — First Team All-Region
- Kandice Shepard — Second Team All-Region
- Skylar Levell — All-Defensive Team
- Zoey Jackson — All-Defensive Team
- Jazmin Maddox — Honorable Mention
Social Circle — Region 4A-Division I
- Le’Son Nelson — First Team All-Region
- Damien Pehlps — All-Defensive Team
- Braylon Dennis — Honorable Mention
- Keanu Crump — Honorable Mention
- Brielle Price — Second Team All-Region
- Kara Taylor — All-Defensive Team, Second Team All-Region
- Jermeria Cost — Honorable Mention