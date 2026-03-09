Rob Fowler receives first Kiwanis Legacy Award

At its regular weekly meeting on Feb. 26, the Kiwanis Club of Covington presented the first Covington Kiwanis Legacy Award to Rob Fowler, a Kiwanis member since 1969. The purpose of the award is to recognize a Covington Kiwanian for long-term service to the community.

After graduating from Newton County High School, Rob attended Georgia Tech until enlisting in the United States Army. After graduating from Officer Candidate School and completing his service, he returned to Covington. He later became president of the Bank of Covington, also known as Main Street Bank, and served in that capacity until his retirement.

At the meeting, Rob was accompanied by his wife, Jean Fowler, former Jasper County Extension Agent, members of his staff, and lifelong friends. Rob and Jean have travelled around the world together to promote the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. They received the college’s Medallion of Honor in 2014 in recognition of their service to the college and the agricultural industry in Georgia.

Rob helped arrange the first endowed 4-H agent’s position in UGA history, also believed to be the first endowed agent position in the country. In 2007, he worked with BB&T to create a $1.2 million endowment to continuously fund the 4-H agent’s position in Jasper County.

Over the years, the couple has hosted several international students from South America, Central America and Asia at their farm in Newton County. These students have been able to complete graduate work and undergraduate internships with the college while living with the Fowlers.

Apart from their work with young people, the couple was integral in implementing the use of UGA’s distance diagnostic system in Central America, where it is helping curb pest problems on farms and in exports.

In the meantime, Rob has walked the entire length of the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. He has also been a driving force in keeping downtown Covington a place of small-town beauty and viability. He strongly supports maintaining the character and charm of this entire area for everyone to enjoy.