Obituary: Thomas Gerald Lewis

Thomas Gerald Lewis of Mansfield was called home to be with the Lord February 5, 2026. He was born September 17, 1950 to Emma Jean Smith Lewis and Edward Onree Lewis.

Gerald was a dedicated loving husband, a mechanic by trade, the guy that seemed to know everyone, and he had some really good friends. Always an outdoorsman, the ‘coon hunting he enjoyed in his younger years later gave way to the calm of fishing with Faye or his friend Roy. He was a member of Callie Fuller Church in Monticello. He loved his church and church family very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Paige, his sister Brenda, and nephew Brent. He is survived by his wife Faye, brother Gary, sister-in-law Gail, his two sons Mark (Mellaney) and Brad, several nieces and cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life February 13th, 2:00 pm at Callie Fuller Church officiated by Pastor Charles Roper with visitation at the church at 1:30. Instead of flowers please make a donation in his memory to your favorite charity or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.