City of Covington celebrates Arbor Day

The City of Covington’s 34th Annual Arbor Celebration was held on Friday, Feb. 20. It not only an opportunity to celebrate the importance of trees, but the celebration was extended to honoring the passion, commitment and dedication of Mrs. Loy Summers, retired Chair of the Tree Preservation Board, and over three decades of her work with the Tree Preservation Board.

After a brief introduction by city team members, Mayor Fleeta Baggett read and signed the annual Arbor Day Proclamation, encouraging the city and citizens to remain proactive in “preserving and planting trees” for a “healthier, greener, and more sustainable future.”

Dr. Marcus Pollard and his students then presented information on the complimentary tree seedlings that Mr. Beryl Budd and Keep Newton Beautiful delivered for the ceremony.

Honoring Arbor Day in Covington would not have been complete without recognizing Mrs. Loy Summers and her contributions to the current tree landscape of the city. She was honored by current Tree Preservation Board Chair Bess Dobbs, and Vice Chair Bobbie Shepherd, as well as by the Covington Garden Club, which will be planting a tree in her honor.

The City of Covington extended gratitude to Summers and all the members of the Tree Preservation Board for their continued support of the city’s tree population, plus Planning and Development members Salena Ward, Erica Bessey, Tracy Floyd and Judy Thagard and additionally Samantha Whitley of the Tourism and Downtown Development team for planning this event.