Georgia Wildlife Federation to host native tree giveaway in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Georgia Wildlife Federation will host two native tree giveaways to kick off a year of celebrating its 90th anniversary. Ninety trees will be distributed at the Alcovy Conservation Center in Covington (Newton County) and 90 at Mill Creek Nature Center in Buford (Gwinnett County). The events are funded through a ReLeaf Grant from the Georgia Tree Council and are designed to expand urban tree canopy while encouraging long-term stewardship.

The trees will be 1–3-gallon native species selected for their ecological value and suitability for residential landscapes. While the final species list is still being confirmed, potential selections include native oaks, magnolias, dogwoods and maples.

Residents of Gwinnett and Newton Counties are encouraged to participate, particularly those who have evaluated their planting site and are prepared to properly care for a young tree. Staff and trained volunteers will be on site to help participants select the right tree for their property, increasing the likelihood of long-term success.

The giveaway is part of a broader effort by the Georgia Tree Council to increase Georgia’s urban tree canopy. Urban trees help reduce heat, improve air quality, decrease stormwater runoff and provide habitat for wildlife.

“Planting native trees is one of the simplest and most meaningful ways individuals can support conservation at home,” said DeAnna Harris, conservation resource manager for Georgia Wildlife Federation. “As we celebrate 90 years of protecting Georgia’s land, water, and wildlife, this project allows us to invest directly in the health of our communities and the future of our urban landscapes.”

Participants will also receive educational resources, including information from the Georgia Forestry Commission, to support proper planting and tree care.

Those interested are encouraged to sign up for upcoming details and pre-registration opportunities at www.gwf.org/trees.

