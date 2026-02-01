Newborn Arbor Day Celebration annoucement

Arbor Day will be celebrated in Newborn on February 7th from 11 to 1 at the Newborn Historic Schoolhouse. Newborn has been in the Tree City USA program, sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, for 27 years and this will be the 28th year Newborn has celebrated Arbor Day. The Schoolhouse is located at 4326 Hwy 142 in Newborn.

Newborn always has a huge Arbor Day event with tree and seedling giveaways, live music, tree climbing activities, fire prevention, and lunch provided by Mansfield Marketplace. The Newborn Tree Board and Oconee Master Gardeners will be giving away 3 gallon containerized trees while supplies last. Species this year are Redbud, Dogwood, Japanese magnolia, Sweetbay Magnolia, Blackgum, Swamp Chestnut Oak, Swamp White Oak, and Japanese Maple. These trees are provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Grant with funding provided by the US Forest Service through the Georgia Forestry Commission and Georgia Tree Council. Tree seedlings will also be available such as Baldcypress, Northern Red Oak, White Oak, and Catalpa. The Town of Newborn and Keep Newton Beautiful sponsored seedlings.

Other activities during the event include tree climbing. Arborist and tree climbing specialist from Arbor Equity, Inc. will be there to assist kids and adults with climbing up ropes into the top of an oak tree. The tree specialist can also answer any questions about trees and tree safety. The Georgia Forestry Commission and Newton County Fire Service will be there to show equipment and provide fire safety information. A special tree planting in memory of Sara Russell, Oconee Master Gardener and volunteer for Newborn Arbor Day events, will be done by Newborn Tree Board members.

Come to Newborn and enjoy live bluegrass music from the Maloy Brothers Band and lunch is provided and sponsored by Mansfield Marketplace. Come to Newborn for the celebration of Arbor Day and take a tree home for your own celebration of trees. Call the Town of Newborn at 770-787-1660 for questions or additional information.