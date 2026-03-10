Social Circle scores plenty as Redskins sweep Utopian Academy

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — It was a scoring party for Social Circle last Thursday as both soccer teams earned commanding region victories over Utopian Academy.

Eight different Lady Redskins found the back of the net in the day’s first matchup as Social Circle’s girls team made quick work over Utopian.

In the boys matchup, all eyes were on freshman Bryce Murphy, who scored half of the team’s goals in a 10-0 win.

Lady Redskins 11, Lady Eagles 0

By the midway point of Thursday’s girls matchup, the teams were already packing up.

The Lady Redskins wasted no time as the team stormed to a 5-0 lead before five minutes of action

Two minutes in, senior Aubrey Spruell placed a perfect pass into the box. On the receiving end was sophomore Maggie Berger, who scored off her first touch to start a scoring barrage.

Shortly thereafter, Addie Henderson found herself with a chance from outside the box. Henderson kicked a lofting shot that went just over the hands of the Lady Eagles’ keeper and into the net for a 2-0 advantage.

After an earlier assist, Spruell got herself on the board with a shot that went under the hands of the keeper.

Next up was senior Kara Taylor.

Taylor grabbed possession and went on a solo run that ended with a short shot in front of the net for Social Circle’s fourth goal of the match.

Before the fifth minute could come to a close, fellow senior Ava Middlebrooks joined in with a solo run of her own.

Middlebrooks stole possession and raced past a trio of Lady Eagles’ defenders before she placed the shot into the right side of the net.

Across the next 10 minutes, Social Circle's lead shot up to 9-0.

Taylor orchestrated another solo run before she rifled a low shot from outside the box to beat the keeper.

A minute later, a pass into the box was gathered by sophomore Sam Kielsel, who took a pair of touches before she hit a high-arcing shot into the top corner of the goal.

Social Circle found itself with another chance to score moments later, but a foul led to the Lady Redskins’ first set piece of the day.

Kambrie Morrow set up for a free kick just outside the box, but the senior rushed up and hit a lofting shot that went over the hands of the keeper for the team’s eighth goal of the match.

Spruell scored off a Taylor assist in the next minute to put the Lady Redskins ahead 9-0.

The Lady Eagles had a little more success in the ensuing four minutes as the Lady Redskins were pushed back on their own half. However, each chance amounted to nothing as the Social Circle back line held through.

Following a goal from Bennett Joiner, Taylor intercepted a Utopian Academy goal kick before she scored the final goal of the match.

Taylor’s goal secured her hat trick and cliched the 11-0 victory for the Lady Redskins.

While Taylor and Spruell’s five combined goals led the way, Thursday’s result proved to be a complete team effort as almost every Lady Redskins got involved.

Social Circle 10, Utopian Academy 0

After consecutive region losses, the Redskins’ boys team got back on track in a big way on Thursday.

In the team’s 10-0 win, Murphy scored five goals as the standout freshman added onto his season total.

After an early back-and-forth, Social Circle put its first shot on goal courtesy of Rhett Dennis. Although the shot was saved, it was a sign of things to come as the Redskins spent the majority of the match in front of Utopian’s goal.

Tristian Mullinax(right) tallied a pair of assists in the Redskins' 10-0 win. - photo by Cassie Jones | The Covington News



Three minutes later, Social Circle broke out on a long strike from Murphy.

The freshman gathered the ball and took two touches before he uncorked a shot from outside the box that had no chance of being saved.

Two minutes later, the ‘Skins added a pair of quick goals.

On a pass from Triston Mullinax, Ethan Orgo got close to the Eagles’ keeper before he took a low shot for the score.

Very soon after, Orgo did it again.

Dennis made a long run out wide before he crossed the ball to Orgo, who delivered a perfect header into the back of the net.

Soon after, Murphy added on with another long strike.

Just as he did before, Murphy took a long shot from outside the box that found the back of the net.

Utopian went on to fight off numerous scoring attempts in the following 10 minutes, but Murphy ultimately broke through at the midway point of the first half.

Dennis set up for another cross, but the ball went long and to the other side of the box. However, Murphy was in perfect position as he received the cross and delivered a strike across the keeper.

One minute later, Murphy was on the end of a strong through-ball that put the freshman right in front of the keeper with a chance to do damage.

Just as he did all day, Murphy came through with a goal as it proved to be all Redskins.

By the end of Social Circle’s 10-0 win, Murphy was responsible for five goals and one assist. Mullinax finished with a pair of assists in the win.

What’s Next

With the 11-0 win, the Lady Redskins grabbed their seventh consecutive victory as the team sits at 7-1 and 4-0 in Region 4A-Division I play.

On the boys side, the Redskins moved to 5-3 and back to .500 in region play with a 2-2 record.

Both of Social Circle’s soccer teams will go on the road to take on Towers on Thursday, March 12.