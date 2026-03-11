Newton County Schools awards 2026 CTAE Students of the Year

Gracie Woodward of Newton College & Career Academy and Journey Hay of Newton County STEAM Academy have been named Newton County Schools’ (NCS) 2026 CTAE (Career, Technical and Agricultural Education) Students of the Year.

This recognition was unveiled during the district’s 2026 CTAE Student of the Year Awards Ceremony at Porter Performing Arts Center on Feb. 26. The event, held annually in celebration of National CTAE Month, showcases outstanding CTAE Students of the Year from middle and high school CTAE programs across the district.

Dr. John Pritchett, NCS coordinator of CTAE and Workforce Innovation, elaborated on the selection process.

“CTAE students were nominated by their CTAE pathway teachers for their school’s CTAE Student of the Year Award,” Pritchett said. “The students then participated in interviews to determine each school’s pathway CTAE Student of the Year. Subsequently, each school’s pathway student of the year engaged in district interviews to determine both the district pathway student of the year and ultimately the District CTAE Student of the Year.”

The CTAE high school pathways and middle school programs recognized at the ceremony covered Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources, Business Technology, Information Technology & Computer Science, Career Technical Instruction, Digital Media/AVTF, Education and Training, Engineering and Manufacturing, Family and Consumer Sciences, Health Science/Bio Tech, Law and Public Safety, JROTC, Marketing, Culinary Arts, Nutrition and Food Science, and Work-Based Learning. This year the district also included an elementary school level to incorporate the agriculture program at Newton County STEAM Academy.

Elementary school district winner:

Agriculture Award: Cayla Carpenter, Newton County STEAM Academy

Middle school district winners:

Agriculture Award: Makkah Glenn-Coffie, Indian Creek Middle School

Business and Computer Science Award: Gabrielle Qualls, Liberty Middle School

Engineering Award: Journey Hay, Newton County STEAM Academy

Family and Consumer Science Award: Makenzi Carter, Veterans Memorial Middle School

High school district winners:

Agriculture, Food, & Natural Resources Award: Sara Anderson, Newton College & Career Academy

Business Technology Award: Belisse Munakwa, Eastside High School

Career Technical Instruction Award: Luke Shipton, Alcovy High School

Digital Media/Video Award: Violette Campbell, Newton College & Career Academy

Education & Training Award: Akeelah Fletcher, Newton College & Career Academy

Engineering Award: Derek Gawlinski, Newton College & Career Academy

Health Science/Biotechnology Award: Robyn Asbell, Newton College & Career Academy

IT/Computer Science Award: David Mansfield, Newton College & Career Academy

JROTC Award: Angelina Thomas, Newton High School

Law & Public Safety Award: Kylei Moore, Newton High School

Marketing Award: Myles Mims, Eastside High School

Nutrition & Food Award: Miangel Rosiles-Flores, Alcovy High School

Skilled Trades Award: Jordan Sharp, Newton College & Career Academy

Work-Based Learning Award: Gracie Woodward, Newton College & Career Academy

In addition to recognizing CTAE students, the district also presented the 2026 Work-Based Learning Employer of the Year Award to Snapping Shoals EMC.

“Our CTAE students continue to impress me with their talent, creativity, and commitment to their chosen pathways,” said Dr. Tim Schmitt, director of CTAE and Workforce Innovation for Newton County Schools. “Across our district, students are gaining valuable technical skills, exploring career opportunities, and developing the confidence needed to succeed after graduation.

“As Newton County continues to grow and attract new industry, it is exciting to see the next generation of talent developing right here in our schools. These students represent a strong future workforce that will help drive innovation and opportunity throughout our community.”

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III weighed in as well.

“Our CTAE programs are opening doors for students to discover their passions, build real-world skills, and prepare for the opportunities that await them after graduation,” Bradley said. “These students represent the very best of Newton County Schools, and their accomplishments reflect the dedication of our teachers, our industry partners, and our community. We are incredibly proud of them and excited to see the paths they will pursue.”