Social Circle falls in final region matchup to Lamar County

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga — Lamar County had the upper hand once again on Thursday as Social Circle dropped a pair of soccer matches at home.

Despite a pair of goals in the late stages of the second half, the Lady Redskins could not overcome a 4-0 run from the Lady Trojans as the game ended with a 2-5 defeat. Social Circle’s boys team took the advantage late, but a brace from Lamar County’s Cooper Jenkins in the final 25 minutes sealed the deal.

Both teams had ample chances in the first varsity matchup of the day as the Lady Redskins looked to avenge their only region loss. However, Ava Bushby had different plans.

Six minutes into the action, Bushby put the first touches on her hat trick. Off a free kick from Harmony Flewellen, Bushby volleyed the ball past Gentrie Mobley and into the back of the net for the game’s first goal.

Lamar County mounted two quality runs near the end of the first half, but Mobley put a stop to both to keep the game at a one-goal difference.

The second half started fast, and the Lady Trojans went on the instant attack before netting their second goal.

Following a corner kick, the ball rolled past a pair of Lady Redskin defenders before it settled at the foot of Bushby, who took a power shot from close range to net a brace.

With a 2-0 lead, a pair of Lady Trojans put their stamp on the match to double the advantage.

A strong through-ball found its way to Makaiya Howard, who dribbled to the corner of the box before she sent a strike into the side-netting. Mobley attempted a diving save, but the ball got through.

Minutes later, Lamar County freshman Chloe James made it a 4-0 lead when she scored off a cross into the box.

Down by four with 20 minutes left in the match, Social Circle finally broke through.

Despite being out-manned inside the box, Kara Taylor battled with a trio of Lady Trojan defenders before she scored from close range.

Social Circle attempted many attacks, but could not carry the momentum of Taylor’s goal until the final three minutes of play.

A long pass made it through the back line and into the possession of Kambrie Morrow, who went on a solo run before she beat the keeper. Morrow’s goal trimmed the Lamar County lead to 4-2.

The odds were stacked against the Lady Redskins with only two and a half minutes left, but Lamar County scored a dagger to put an end to any hope of a comeback.

A corner kick was deflected before it went to Bushby, who was in perfect position to take the strike on goal.

Bushby delivered the ball into the back of the net to secure her hat trick and give Lamar County a 5-2 win as time expired.

Following a warm up, Social Circle’s boys team took the field shortly thereafter in hopes of avenging a loss of their own.

The first half featured multiple attacks and saves, but neither team took the edge as they entered intermission scoreless.

With 30 minutes on the clock in the second half, the Redskins went ahead.

A throw-in from senior Carson Lowe went deep into the box and toward the net. With over 10 men in position, Ethan Orgo rose above the rest to deliver a header past the Lamar County keeper.

When Orgo returned to the ground, he was chased by his team as they celebrated the go-ahead score.

However, the celebration only lasted five minutes as the Trojans answered.





With Lamar County advancing, multiple Redskin defenders swarmed the box to halt the run. As the ball was kicked out, it landed at the feet of Cooper Jenkins.

One touch later, Jenkins hit a lofting shot over the arms of Tristin Hall in goal. When the ball landed in the back of the net, the game was tied once again.

The two teams continued to battle for the ensuing 20 minutes as both defenses controlled the pace.

But, Jenkins found a way to silence the crowd at the six-minute mark.

With the Redskins in possession, Jenkins raced in and stole the ball from Triston Mullinax on the back line.

Jenkins took possession and raced down into the box before he took a shot to his left to beat the keeper and put Lamar County ahead.

Lamar County’s defense stood tall for the remaining six minutes to complete the season-sweep.

The Lady Redskins’ season record moved to 11-3 with a 8-2 finish in Region 4A-Division I .With the loss, Social Circle’s boys team fell to 8-6 with a 5-5 finish in region play.

With a handful of non-region games left on the slate, both Social Circle soccer teams will get back in action Thursday, March 2 against Union Grove at home.