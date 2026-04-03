Andrea Cummings named 2026 NCS HERO

Out of the hundreds of classified employees that make up Newton County Schools, one rose above them all to claim the title of 2026 HERO.

Andrea Cummings, a kindergarten paraprofessional at Rocky Plains Elementary School, was recognized as the districtwide HERO of the Year on Tuesday night. The HERO award is an initiative designed by Newton County Schools to recognize classified employees, as their contributions may not be seen. Classified employees consist of paraprofessionals, custodians, support staff and more.

Cummings has been at Rocky Plains for seven years. She spent five as a long-term substitute teacher and the last two in her current paraprofessional role.

“This is so humbling,” Cummings said. “This is the coolest thing that’s ever happened.”

Cummings credited her family, friends and staff at Rocky Plains Elementary for helping make this dream a reality.

“I’ve said this a lot of times in interviews… It takes a village to raise these children, and to teach these children and to love on these children who need it so badly,” Cummings said. “I’m just a small part of that village, and I’m so humbled to be a small part of that village.”

In addition to her recognition, Cummings was presented with a check for $1,000 from the Newton Education Foundation.

“This is simply a token of our appreciation and gratitude for the incredible work that they do every single day,” said Michelle Jenkins, Newton Education Foundation board member.

Cummings is the second person to be named the districtwide HERO of the year. Last year, Chandra Mitchell received the inaugural award.

Mitchell, who has worked as an administrative assistant and records clerk for the NCS Special Education Department for the last 30 years, delivered some words of wisdom to the audience about what it means to be a HERO before the big announcement was made.

“It’s about doing the right thing, even when no one is watching,” Mitchell said. “It’s about compassion, patience and going the extra mile — not because we have to, but because we care. I’m deeply grateful to serve alongside so many heroes, who show up every day with heart, dedication and a passion for our students, schools and communities.”

Cummings was far from the only person spotlighted on Tuesday night. Two other HERO finalists, Diana Caid and Heather McCullough, were also spotlighted during the ceremony.

Caid is a media center paraprofessional at Oak Hill Elementary, where she has worked for 13 years. McCullough has worked as a front office and attendance clerk at Newton College & Career Academy for the last three years.

Two dozen school-level heroes were recognized during the ceremony. These winners include:

Dana Gaddis (East Newton Elementary)

Howard Thomas (Fairview Elementary)

Sandy Pestle (Flint Hill Elementary)

Yolanda Brown (Heard-Mixon Elementary)

Adrienne Harris (Live Oak Elementary)

Denise Reed (Livingston Elementary)

Amy Lumpkin (Mansfield Elementary)

Wendy Vines (Middle Ridge Elementary)

Vickie Petersheim (Newton County STEAM Academy)

Shadena Peele (Porterdale Elementary)

Amber Griffin (South Salem Elementary)

Larry Rivers (West Newton Elementary)

Terry Thomas (Clements Middle)

Tracy Cook (Cousins Middle)

Marcie Sigman (Indian Creek Middle)

Susan Moore (Liberty Middle)

Tessa Melton (Veterans Memorial Middle)

Belinda Cline (Alcovy High)

Francis Conway (Eastside High)

Danielle Minnifield (Newton High)

Christy Compton (Learning and Leadership Division)

Robert Reid (Operations Division)

Davis Johnson (Strategy & Support Division)

Connie Whaley (Superintendent’s Division)

The NEF awarded the two district finalists and the two dozen school-level winners with a $200 check.

As the evening concluded, Newton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III thanked the award winners for their service to the district.

“Tonight, we have celebrated excellence,” Bradley said, “but more importantly, we have reaffirmed what we value as an organization.”