‘Boots’ take home trophy in first annual Badges and Boots softball game

The first annual Badges vs Boots game was played on Saturday, March 14, at the Miracle League fields at City Pond Park. The game served as an awareness event for Miracle League as well as law enforcement and first responders.

“Badges” players came from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the local police departments. “Boots” were from the Covington Fire Department, Newton County Fire Service and EMS. Additionally, cheerleaders from Eastside High came out to amp up the spirit of the day.

Ultimately, the Boots team pulled out the win in the five-inning matchup.

The event also had a funnel cake food truck, Ricardo’s Mexican food truck, goodie bags with an autograph pad donated by Haynes Creek Church and Gum Creek Presbyterian Church, popcorn and an accessible playground for all kids to play on.