Newton County Schools updates student Code of Conduct

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County School System presented updates to its Parent Information Guide and Student Code of Conduct during its April 21 Board of Education meeting, outlining new expectations for attendance, electronic device use and academic integrity, including the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the classroom.

Andrea Kinney, executive director of student services, said the updated guide is designed to give families clear and accessible information about district processes, expectations and resources. The goal is to help parents better support their child’s education while promoting a safe and orderly learning environment.

The update centers on chronic absenteeism, which is defined under Georgia Senate Bill 123 as missing 10% or more of school days. District leaders emphasized that absenteeism directly impacts both student achievement and engagement.

The district plans to prioritize early identification and intervention through a multi-tiered system of supports. Schools will monitor attendance data closely and communicate regularly with parents, using conferences, attendance plans and targeted interventions when needed. Attendance review teams will also analyze trends, identify root causes and implement prevention-focused strategies.

“This work is grounded in prevention, intervention and shared responsibility,” Kinney said.

The district also clarified expectations surrounding student use of personal electronic devices. Under the updated policy, students in pre-K through eighth grade are not permitted to use personal devices during the instructional school day. This includes smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, headphones and similar communication devices.

Devices must be turned off or silenced and kept out of sight. Violations may result in disciplinary action, although exceptions will be made for students with documented needs, such as those with individualized education programs, 504 plans or medical accommodations. The policy aligns with Board Policy JCDAF and Georgia’s Distraction-Free Education Act.

District 2 Board Member Eddie Johnson asked if there will be training provided to update educators on the policy, which Kinney confirmed there will be.

Additionally, the district introduced new guidelines addressing academic integrity and the responsible use of AI. Officials stressed that student work should reflect individual understanding, and submitting AI-generated content as original work is not permitted.

Students are expected to evaluate AI-generated information for accuracy and bias and must properly cite any AI tools used, similar to traditional sources. The guidelines also emphasize ethical use, discouraging students from using AI to bypass learning or gain an unfair advantage.

District 1 Board Member Trey Bailey inquired if these guidelines were the formal AI policy, with Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III stating that a formal policy will have to be created in the future.

Updates to the code of conduct also included expanded language related to drugs and electronic communication devices. The revised drug policy now includes any mood-altering substances not prescribed to a student, such as hemp products, cannabidiol oil, THC variants and synthetic substances.

Consequences for unauthorized device use follow a tiered system. First offenses may result in warnings or detention, while repeated violations can lead to in-school or out-of-school suspension and loss of device privileges. Confiscated devices must be retrieved by a parent or guardian in most cases.

District leaders said the updates reflect current laws and align with broader goals of strengthening consistency, accountability and student success across schools.