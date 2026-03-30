Sanaa Tripp enters transfer portal after two seasons at Belmont

NEWTON COUNTY – One of Newton’s all-time great basketball players is looking for a new collegiate home.

On Monday, 2023-24 All-Cov News MVP Sanaa Tripp announced that she was entering the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Belmont. The Lady Ram alumnus spent the last two seasons with the Bruins.

“I want to genuinely thank my coaches, teammates and Bruin fans for their amazing support and love along the way,” Tripp wrote, in part. “The relationships I’ve built and the memories I’ve made are something I will cherish forever.”

Tripp’s affiliation with Belmont dates back before her senior season, when she pinned her National Letter of Intent with the Bruins in November of 2023.

After leading the Lady Rams to a bounce back season during her senior year, Tripp officially began her career in a modest role for the Bruins. During her freshman year, she averaged 3.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 39 appearances.

Tripp’s role increased this past season, albeit still in a reserve role. She improved her totals to 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

The 5-foot-8 combo guard also started eight games this season, tallying a career-high 25 points against the University of Northern Iowa on Jan. 11 in one of those starts.

For her efforts, Tripp was named the 2025-26 Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Player of the Year.

Tripp will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.



