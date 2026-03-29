Covington Primary Care doctor’s advice on allergy season

With metro Atlanta’s tree pollen season already underway and flu activity higher than expected, providers report a significant rise in patients uncertain whether their symptoms are caused by seasonal allergies, a sinus infection, or a viral illness.

Georgia consistently records some of the highest pollen levels in the country, with spring tree pollen counts often reaching “extremely high” levels. Early-season tree pollen is already registering in the “high range.”

Piedmont clinicians say this early spike is driving more patients to seek care for congestion, cough, sore throat, and fatigue—symptoms that frequently overlap among common seasonal conditions.

Overlapping Symptoms Creating Confusion Aira Joyce Calima Aguas, MD. Photo via Piedmont Newton.

“We’re seeing more patients come in convinced they have a sinus infection when their symptoms actually point to allergies or a viral illness,” said Aira Aguas, M.D., a physician with Piedmont Primary Care of Covington. “Fever, eye itchiness, mucus color, and the duration of symptoms can all help us distinguish among these conditions, but many people understandably confuse them—especially this time of year.”

Allergies typically cause sneezing, itchy or watery eyes, scratchy throat, and clear nasal drainage—and rarely involve fever.

Viral illnesses, including colds and flu, often cause fever, fatigue, body aches, and congestion.

Bacterial sinus infections are more likely to cause facial pressure, upper tooth pain, and thick yellow‑green mucus, especially if symptoms worsen after 10 days.

Despite warmer temperatures, flu cases across Georgia were higher than normal for mid‑February, adding another layer for patients trying to self-diagnose. Providers emphasize that unlike allergies, the flu is contagious and may require antiviral treatment if detected early.

When to Seek Care

Piedmont urges individuals to seek medical evaluation when symptoms include:

Fever lasting more than 72 hours

Facial pain or pressure that worsens

Thick yellow or green mucus

Symptoms persisting longer than 10 days

Difficulty breathing or severe fatigue

A professional evaluation can determine the correct diagnosis and appropriate treatment—whether that means antihistamines, antiviral medication, nasal steroids, supportive care, or antibiotics when necessary.

Visit Piedmont QuickCare or your primary care doctor for allergies, sinuses and viral infections treatment. Find a location at www.piedmont.org.