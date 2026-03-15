March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: What to Know

Piedmont Oncology physicians want to educate people about colorectal cancer and what you can do to decrease your risk of developing it or enable an earlier, more curable diagnosis.

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States. More than half of all colorectal cancers can be linked to preventable risk factors like high body weight, lack of physical activity, smoking, alcohol consumption or unhealthy diet.

The American Cancer Society recommends people start regular colorectal cancer screenings at age 45 and continue through age 75. People at high-risk based on family history or other factors should start before age 45. Not all colorectal cancer cases can be prevented but there are ways to lower your risk.

“Screenings are recommended for adults age 45 and up- or earlier if you have a high risk or family history,” says Aira Aguas, M.D., a physician with Piedmont Primary Care of Covington. “Talk to your primary care doctor to discuss if having a colonoscopy or using an at-home test kit is right for you, it could save your life.”

To reduce your risk of colorectal cancer, consider a healthier diet with more fiber and leafy vegetables, more exercise and no tobacco use.

“A high-fiber diet greatly helps maintain colon health by making bowel movements easier to pass and keeping the colon clearer,” says Dr. Aguas. “Everyone should incorporate more whole-grains, fresh fruits and veggies into their diets along with drinking at least six cups of water per day.”

Many colorectal cancers do not cause symptoms in early stages so it can be difficult to detect without screenings. Common signs and symptoms may include blood in the stool, change in bowel habits or stool appearance, stomach cramping or pain, poor appetite, unexplained weight loss or weakness.

“Innovative colorectal cancer treatment options may include chemotherapy, immunotherapy or radiation therapy,” says Shanker Polsani, M.D., oncologist with Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Newton. “Piedmont Oncology specialists will be there for patients in their time of need to provide a high-quality cancer treatment plan close to home.”

Visit Piedmont.org/cancer for more information about cancer care and supportive services at Piedmont.