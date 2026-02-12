New Life Motorcycle Ministry posts upcoming benefit ride

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Feb. 28, New Life Motorcycle Ministry will hold a benefit ride for Leigh White.

According to a Facebook post, White is a devoted nurse, a loving mother to two daughters and a proud Gaga to three grandchildren. She was recently diagnosed with Glioblastoma brain cancer and is now facing this fight with her husband at her side.

“As she steps away from work for treatment, we ride together to support her and her family,” the post states. “Join us as we rise for Leigh — every mile, every prayer, and every donation helps.”

The ride will start at New Life Praise Center (8111 Brown Bridge Rd., Covington, Ga.) and end at Falcons Fury Harley-Davidson (900 Dogwood Dr., Conyers, Ga.)

The post notes that there will be vendors and raffles. The ride will be police escorted and will include support from Troup 22349. Registration is at 10 a.m.