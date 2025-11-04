Piedmont Newton receives Primary Stroke Center certification through DNV

COVINGTON, Ga.– Piedmont Newton Hospital has received Primary Stroke Center certification from Det Norske Veritas Healthcare, Inc. (DNV). The DNV Primary Stroke Center certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition, American Heart Association, American Stroke Association and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). It affirms that the hospital addresses the full spectrum of stroke care, from diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation and education, as well as establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes. Guidelines include following methods to fast-track patients suspected of stroke so brain-saving treatments can begin immediately.

Quinton Smith, 40, experienced these methods first-hand when he had a stroke back in June and came to Piedmont Newton.

“I walked over to the phone charging bank in the corner, and before I could even put my phone on the charger, they were calling me to come to the back. It was super fast,” Smith said. “I might have been in there a minute— tops. I know I didn’t have a chance to sit down.”

At times, patients requiring a higher level of care may still need to be transferred to larger facilities. However, this new program will allow more patients to remain at Piedmont Newton for care.

Erica Steely, RN, ASC-BC, manager of the stroke program at Piedmont Newton, helped lead the initiative to pursue certification.

“While our previous Acute Stroke Ready certification recognized our ability to begin life-saving treatment and stabilize patients, achieving Primary Stroke Center certification means we now provide a higher level of stroke care on site,” Steely said. “Patients can receive fast diagnosis, advanced treatment, and coordinated care without always needing to transfer to another facility.”

Smith’s stroke occurred while he was washing his car with his six-year-old son at their Covington home, 12 minutes from Piedmont Newton. He reports being unable to say what he intended. Fortunately, his girlfriend recognized the signs of stroke immediately and got him to the hospital.

Stroke, also referred to as a “brain attack,” occurs when a blood vessel breaks or a blood clot blocks an artery, interrupting blood supply to the brain. Strokes can happen to anyone at any time, regardless of age, race or gender. When stroke symptoms are suspected, it is important to "BE FAST," as early detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding recovery time:

B: Balance – watch for dizziness or loss of balance

E: Eyes – check for vision loss or double vision

F: Face – look for an uneven smile

A: Arm – check if one arm is weak

S: Speech – listen for slurred speech

T: Time – call 9-1-1 at the first sign of a stroke

If you see or have any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately. Calling 911 is the fastest way to obtain life-saving care.

The southeastern portion of the United States is known as the “stroke belt” for its high incidence of stroke and other forms of cardiovascular disease. Georgia has a death rate from stroke that is 30 percent higher than the national average, according to the Georgia Department of Health.

Fortunately, Smith did survive and says, “I’m on top of the world. I’m feeling better every day.” He recently returned to Piedmont Newton to reunite with members of his care team.

For more information on stroke care, visit piedmont.org.