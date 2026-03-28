Inas Jones shares her journey with battling colon cancer

Inas Jones, 42, never imagined that she would receive her own chemotherapy through one of the ports that she coaches other nurses to use in her role with medical technology company BD in Covington, Georgia.

But in the prime of her life, focused on raising her 7-year-old daughter and traveling with her firefighter husband, she noticed blood in her stool. It was mild at first – not even enough to show up on toilet paper – but got worse within months. She mentioned it to her primary care physician, Kinzi Shewmake, M.D., with Piedmont Physicians Sigman Road.

Despite an initial fecal occult blood test coming back negative, Dr. Shewmake encouraged Jones to see gastroenterologist Michael Cheng, M.D., at Piedmont Physicians Gastroenterology Newton. During a colonoscopy days before Jones turned 41, Dr. Cheng found a tumor. For those at average risk of colon cancer, leading professional medical associations currently recommend screening begin at age 45.

But colon cancer is becoming increasingly common in younger patients like Jones. The American Cancer Society reports that 20% of newly diagnosed colorectal cancer patients are younger than 55. This makes colorectal cancer one of the most common cancers in this age group, and many younger people are diagnosed at later stages because they don’t recognize early symptoms.

“I am very thankful for Dr. Shewmake. Even though the initial test was negative in her office, she still suggested going to get it checked out. She didn’t push me, but just her saying that gave me more time on this earth. I would have never known,” Jones said. “I’ve gotten to see her many times after that, and I thank her every time.”

To treat her stage 3b colon cancer, Jones had surgery followed by chemotherapy under the care of Shanker Polsani, M.D., at Piedmont Newton’s medical oncology practice. She rang the “Hope Bell” marking the end of her cancer treatment in February 2025.

Dr. Polsani says, “Innovative colorectal cancer treatment options may include chemotherapy, immunotherapy or radiation therapy. Piedmont Oncology specialists will be there for patients in their time of need to provide a high-quality cancer treatment plan close to home.”

Jones encourages others to listen to their bodies, to see a doctor for any concerning symptoms like bloody stool, and to talk to family members about any colon cancer history or polyp history.

“If something doesn’t feel right, go talk to your doctor about it,” Jones says. “It’s much better to get screened and have it be nothing than to find out that it’s cancer too late.”

For Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Jones traveled from Covington to Washington, D.C. this month with the group Fight Colorectal Cancer (CRC). She and other survivors met with congressional staffers representing Georgia to advocate for better screening access and additional research funding for colon cancer.