By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Piedmont Newton
Santa piedmont newton
Photo via Piedmont Newton, Facebook.

Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a special visit to Piedmont Newton Women’s Services on Dec. 13 to celebrate a year of milestones.

This year, Piedmont Newton welcomed nearly 900 babies into the world, marked the one-year anniversary of its Level III NICU and earned recognition from U.S. News & World Report as a Maternity Access Hospital for providing essential maternity services where they are needed most.

“Our Christmas wish is simple: that every baby cared for here is home with their family on Christmas morning thanks to the compassionate, high-quality care at Piedmont Newton,” Piedmont Newton posted on Facebook.

Santa piedmont newton
Photo via Piedmont Newton, Facebook.

Santa piedmont newton
Photo via Piedmont Newton, Facebook.

Santa piedmont newton
Photo via Piedmont Newton, Facebook.

Santa piedmont newton
Photo via Piedmont Newton, Facebook.