Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Piedmont Newton

Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a special visit to Piedmont Newton Women’s Services on Dec. 13 to celebrate a year of milestones.

This year, Piedmont Newton welcomed nearly 900 babies into the world, marked the one-year anniversary of its Level III NICU and earned recognition from U.S. News & World Report as a Maternity Access Hospital for providing essential maternity services where they are needed most.

“Our Christmas wish is simple: that every baby cared for here is home with their family on Christmas morning thanks to the compassionate, high-quality care at Piedmont Newton,” Piedmont Newton posted on Facebook.

Photo via Piedmont Newton, Facebook.



