Dr. Molly McGehee named dean of Oxford College

OXFORD, Ga. — Longtime faculty member Dr. Molly McGehee has been appointed as the next dean of Oxford College of Emory University.

The school announced the move via a news release on Tuesday. She will officially assume the permanent deanship on July 1.

In her role as dean, McGehee is responsible for overseeing all academic and administrative functions for the school.

“Every position I have held — professor, associate dean, senior associate dean, interim dean — has provided preparation for this one,” McGehee said via a news release. “What has remained constant is my commitment to building something worthy of the people who make it possible: a college where students are both challenged and cared for, where faculty and staff are supported and inspired, and where alumni lovingly look back and recognize Oxford as the place that profoundly shaped them.”

McGehee has served as interim dean of Oxford College since Nov. 1, 2025. She succeeded Dr. Badia Ahad, who became the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs for Emory University.

“Dr. McGehee is exactly the right leader for Oxford College at this moment,” Ahad said. “Her genuine love for Oxford and its community is evident in the way she leads, and in the trust and momentum she has already built. I am thrilled to see her step into this role permanently.”

McGehee joined Oxford College in 2014 as an associate professor of English and American studies. She has won several awards, including the 2024 Exemplary Teacher of the Year award.

Before assuming the interim dean role, she served as the senior associate dean for academic affairs.

In addition to her work at Oxford College, McGehee is an Oxford native.

“Oxford is not just where I work — it is where my family has built our life,” McGehee said. “I am a member of the Oxford community in the fullest sense of that phrase. Serving as dean and thus as a formal ambassador to Newton County, to Atlanta and beyond is truly a privilege.”



