2026 SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Grace Mills

Grace Mills has only been at Peachtree Academy for five years, but she has developed memories that will last a lifetime.

In March, Mills was named salutatorian for the Class of 2026. It was the ultimate culmination of hard work for a student who is dedicated to learning at a high level.

Mills is from Social Circle and has lived around the Newton County area her whole life. She previously attended Social Circle Christian School and Social Circle Middle School before finding her home at Peachtree.

Besides her parents, Mills credited the many different programs that Peachtree has to offer as a benefactor to her success.

“There’s so many more opportunities here,” Mills said. “The clubs, the sports and [just] the people.”

Mills has taken up a number of extracurricular activities during her time at Peachtree Academy. She is a member of National Honor Society, EcoClub and Student Government, just to name a few. She is also captain of the cheer team, something she attributed as her favorite experience in high school.

Something that Mills has also appreciated is how tight knit her graduating class has become over the course of this school year.

“Being able to be so close is great,” Mills said. “Because it helps a lot when you are close to your class.”

After graduation Mills plans to attend Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville. She plans to major in elementary education.

“I visited a couple times and I liked it,” Mills said. “I have some family out there.”

But while that’s a few months away, Mills is preparing to walk across the stage in just a few short days. She and her classmates will realize the dream of obtaining their high school diplomas and celebrating the journey they have gone on together.

Mills wants her fellow underclassmen to know that the time spent together at Peachtree Academy will be short and that it is important to treasure every moment.

“I would say the time does go by really fast,” Mills said. “So enjoy every moment because before you know it, you’ll be in May like we are.”