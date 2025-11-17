Piedmont Newton Hospital names new Chief Medical Officer

COVINGTON, Ga. – Piedmont Newton Hospital has named a new chief medical officer. Jeff Metts, M.D., M.P.H., accepted the role, joining Piedmont from City of Hope Cancer Center in Newnan, Ga.

Dr. Metts is an internal medicine physician. He most recently served as medical director of outpatient medicine, perioperative medicine and occupational health for City of Hope. He was chief of medicine between 2013 and 2020, at which time he assumed the role of incident commander to lead City of Hope through its COVID-19 response across five cancer centers, which never paused patient care during the pandemic. In a testament to the high regard of his peers, Dr. Metts was medical staff president-elect this year and chief of staff the prior four years. Before coming to Georgia, Dr. Metts practiced in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Pensacola, Fla.

“We are excited to have Dr. Metts’ expertise to guide us in providing high-quality, safe care to our community,” said Lindsey Petrini, chief executive officer of Piedmont Newton. “I am confident he will uphold the high standard of care here.”

Dr. Metts earned his medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine, a Master of Public Health in maternal and child health from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and his undergraduate degree from Loyola University in New Orleans.

Beyond his work at City of Hope, Dr. Metts is on the board of the Healing Bridge Clinic and serves as a volunteer physician for Samaritan Clinic, a free clinic in Coweta County.