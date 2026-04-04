LETTER: Rev. Elizabeth Partridge-Godfrey

Dear Editor,

Of all the holidays in a liturgical year, Easter is among the greatest of all, and certainly among my “most” favorites. Just a day ago, my heart filled with joy, and thankfulness, as my mind drifted back to the days both my parents were still alive. Mother cooked so much food, and we had food coloring all over the place, from trying to color those hard-boiled eggs. It was so much fun! We as young kids, mother wouldn’t spank us too hard during Easter, so we made some big messes but not her wrath for messing up bigtime. My dad loved watching his grandkids run in the front yard to get those hidden colored eggs. My dad would just move from one side to another, laughing with joy, seeing his grandchildren find the eggs.

This week before Holy Week and after it, I join to the happy state of my dad’s shining joy. It’s me giving out candy and little gifts to both kids and adults, during the Holy Week and the week after.

I don’t know if I can move like my dad with so much joy and glee, watching his grandchildren trying to find those Easter eggs in the grass, but I plan to try!

I’ll be downtown near Covington’s Flower Shop and the fitness company adjacent to it. Regardless, I’m going to continue the fun and joy of Easter. Thank you, Jesus!

Pastor (Community) Elizabeth Partridge-Godfrey