LETTER: Mystic Falls Tattoo LLC

To whom it may concern,

I rise to express my support for Mystic Falls Tattoo LLC in their attempt to secure a special use permit to open a body art studio on the "Sainted Square" in Covington that was declined by the Covington City Council on March 16,026. In the interest of full disclosure, I am the father of Sadie Huff and therefore the father-in-law of Chris Huff, proponents of the studio. I am a 78-year-old Vietnam Veteran who has no tattoo's or plans to get any (unless my granddaughters demand it) soon.

In March of 1968, after 2 solid months of fighting in Hue during the Tet Offensive, my aircrew and I were granted to 4-day R&R to Hong Kong. We performed exactly as you expect from 19-, 20- & 21-year-olds who just fought for their lives for 2 months. On the last day we decided to get tattoos, (not a sober choice) and went to a parlor across from our hotel. It was a 2-seat tattoo shop and there were 4 of us so I took a chair and waited my turn. After I sat down, I looked around and saw 2 men with cigarettes hanging out of their mouths and headbands slaughtering cats and hanging them up on the other side of the shop. That was enough for me, I left and retained that picture for many years. When I came home, I saw tattoo parlors in my hometown with motorcycles' out front and big ugly looking guys hanging at the doorways.

Folks, that was 1968, clearly times have changed. What hasn't changed is opinions formed in the 1950's and 1960's about tattoos. That is what we are dealing with here.

While I understand the reluctance to bring a business with a history of unrest and distrust into an environment carefully crafted to cater to tourists, today is not 1968. Tattoos are mainstream now, regardless of how personal feelings still exist. Chris Huff is a nationally known artist with 30 years of experience and a client list that is nationwide, including professional athletes and entertainers.

I would suggest that the City Council visit the Now or Never Shop in Conyers to make an informed decision about how it would impact tourism in Covington, and I guarantee you won't find slaughtered cats hanging. It is meticulous in sanitary conditions and obliviously aesthetically pleasing.

Ask yourself this question, was I elected by the voters to represent their views or am I so conceited that I think they elected me because I always know what they need regardless of what they say. I say this after reviewing an unscientific internet poll results over the weekend that of 1,718 respondents, 1,474 voted for the studio, vs 206 against and 38 ambivalent. That's 85% of the respondents voting affirmative, again I ask the above question. Clearly your constituents favor the studio. That is a question that every elected official should answer to their constituents daily. Or you have another agenda, or perhaps another vendor you prefer…

Arthur Lee Holland II

155 Riverbrooke Road

Covington, GA 30016